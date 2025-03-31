Left Menu

Naxalite Showdown: Security Forces Strike in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

A woman Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh was killed in a Chhattisgarh encounter, highlighting ongoing anti-Naxalite operations. The operation led to the recovery of weapons and underscores the government's commitment to eradicate Naxalism. A total of 135 Naxalites have been neutralized this year in the state.

Dantewada | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:59 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region neutralized a woman Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, in an encounter early Monday. The incident marks another chapter in the government's ongoing effort to dismantle Naxalite operations, which claim lives and resources in several districts.

The operation unfolded around 9 am at a forest near the Dantewada-Bijapur border. Led by the District Reserve Guard, the security personnel encountered the Naxalites, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire. Upon cessation, the team found the body of Renuka, alias Chaite, an influential member of the Maoist press team.

Weapons, including an Insas rifle, were recovered at the site. This success follows a series of government-led operations that have significantly reduced Naxalite numbers in the region, with Home Minister Amit Shah vowing to eradicate the threat by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

