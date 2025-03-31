Tragic Loss: 76-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Pune Apartment

A 76-year-old woman was tragically found dead with severe burn injuries in her rented apartment in Pune on Monday morning, according to local police.

The woman, who lived alone in a one-room-kitchen apartment in the Guru Ganesh Nagar locality of Kothrud, was discovered by authorities after they received information about her condition around 8.30 am. Despite prompt arrival by a police team and fire brigade personnel, she was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Investigators suspect the incident was accidental, theorizing that she might have caught fire while lighting a lamp. Her body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, as further details are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)