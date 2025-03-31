Left Menu

Tragic Loss: 76-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Pune Apartment

A 76-year-old woman was discovered dead with severe burn injuries in her Pune apartment. Residing alone, she was found in the Guru Ganesh Nagar area. The police suspect her death was accidental, possibly due to contact with fire while lighting a lamp. An autopsy is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:13 IST
  • India

A 76-year-old woman was tragically found dead with severe burn injuries in her rented apartment in Pune on Monday morning, according to local police.

The woman, who lived alone in a one-room-kitchen apartment in the Guru Ganesh Nagar locality of Kothrud, was discovered by authorities after they received information about her condition around 8.30 am. Despite prompt arrival by a police team and fire brigade personnel, she was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Investigators suspect the incident was accidental, theorizing that she might have caught fire while lighting a lamp. Her body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, as further details are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

