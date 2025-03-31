Global Economies Brace for Tariff Showdown: Yen and Gold Surge

The financial world is on edge as the Japanese yen and gold prices rally amidst uncertainty surrounding upcoming U.S. tariff announcements, scheduled for Wednesday. This move has heightened concerns about inflation and economic growth, driving traders away from riskier assets and the dollar.

The yen, experiencing a notable surge, strengthened further as U.S. data revealed unexpected core inflation rises last month. Experts like Jane Foley from Rabobank stress that the uncertainty surrounding the tariffs won't dissipate easily, even after the announcements by President Trump.

In parallel, gold hit an unprecedented high, reflecting increased market apprehension. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde emphasized the importance of Europe taking more control over its future in response to U.S. tariff strategies, as reciprocal measures could impact the bloc's economic stability.

