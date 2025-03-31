Humanitarian Tragedy: Red Crescent Medics Targeted in Gaza

The tragic recovery of eight Palestine Red Crescent medics' bodies in Gaza has shed light on the dangers faced by humanitarian workers in conflict zones. The medics and several other personnel fell victim to an attack that some allege was carried out by Israeli forces.

The incident, which unfolded on March 23, involved a group of ambulances and fire trucks being fired upon. The Israeli military states this was due to the vehicles approaching without necessary coordination or signals. The Red Cross has refrained from assigning blame directly.

The attack marks the deadliest incident for Red Cross Red Crescent workers since 2017. In response, the United Nations is cutting down its international staff in Gaza, highlighting ongoing safety concerns amid the worsening humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)