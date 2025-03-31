Tense Stand-off: Combating Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District

In a relentless pursuit of suspected terrorists, security forces have ramped up search operations across Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Utilizing aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs, they focus on tracking individuals believed to have fled a recent encounter.

The district has been on high alert following a violent confrontation that claimed the lives of two militants and four policemen in the Sanyal belt. The incident triggered intensified searches, especially after reports emerged of terrorists encroaching a civilian home for supplies.

Efforts now zero in on dismantling safehouses around the international border, allegedly linked to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. Security teams have detained several people under suspicion of aiding these networks, reflecting heightened efforts to counter terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)