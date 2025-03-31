Left Menu

Tense Stand-off: Combating Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District

Security forces have intensified search operations with aerial support in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after reports of terrorist movement. Recent encounters in the region resulted in casualties, including two militants and four policemen. Operations target Jaish-e-Mohammad networks near the international border, seeking to dismantle their support structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:01 IST
  India

In a relentless pursuit of suspected terrorists, security forces have ramped up search operations across Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Utilizing aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs, they focus on tracking individuals believed to have fled a recent encounter.

The district has been on high alert following a violent confrontation that claimed the lives of two militants and four policemen in the Sanyal belt. The incident triggered intensified searches, especially after reports emerged of terrorists encroaching a civilian home for supplies.

Efforts now zero in on dismantling safehouses around the international border, allegedly linked to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. Security teams have detained several people under suspicion of aiding these networks, reflecting heightened efforts to counter terrorism in the region.

