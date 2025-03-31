Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Huge Sea Cucumber Smuggling Operation

The Indian Coast Guard successfully intercepted an illegal consignment of sea cucumbers, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh, near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Acting on intelligence input about a potential smuggling operation near the South Uchipuli seashore, the Coast Guard swiftly implemented an anti-smuggling operation. The ICGS Mandapam's intelligence team redeployed the Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) H-197 to conduct thorough surveillance in the area.

During the mission, five drums containing about 200 kg of sea cucumbers were discovered. This successful action reaffirms the Coast Guard's commitment to preventing smuggling and poaching, and highlights their ongoing efforts to protect marine biodiversity and ecology.

(With inputs from agencies.)