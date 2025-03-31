Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Huge Sea Cucumber Smuggling Operation

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted an illegal sea cucumber consignment worth Rs 80 Lakh near Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The operation, responding to intelligence on smuggling, involved extensive surveillance and recovery of 200 kg of sea cucumbers. This underscores the Coast Guard's dedication to combating smuggling and preserving marine biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:09 IST
Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Huge Sea Cucumber Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard successfully intercepted an illegal consignment of sea cucumbers, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh, near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Acting on intelligence input about a potential smuggling operation near the South Uchipuli seashore, the Coast Guard swiftly implemented an anti-smuggling operation. The ICGS Mandapam's intelligence team redeployed the Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) H-197 to conduct thorough surveillance in the area.

During the mission, five drums containing about 200 kg of sea cucumbers were discovered. This successful action reaffirms the Coast Guard's commitment to preventing smuggling and poaching, and highlights their ongoing efforts to protect marine biodiversity and ecology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025