Conflict and Leadership Crisis in Manipur: Challenges and Changes

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has attributed the ongoing conflict in the state to a mix of issues, including drugs, illegal immigration, and forest destruction. Singh made these remarks in a social media post, also questioning Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about the rise of illegal settlements in his state.

The unrest in Manipur, which has led to over 250 deaths and thousands being displaced, is primarily between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. Following internal calls for a leadership change, Singh resigned as Chief Minister in February 2023, leading to the imposition of President's rule in the state shortly after.

Singh emphasized that the crisis is not purely political but rather stems from deeper societal challenges. He called for an end to interference from outside parties and stressed the need to protect the identities and cultures of Manipur's indigenous tribes. Moreover, Singh highlighted the progress made with the Inner Line Permit system, suggesting that the violence was spurred by those threatened by this change.

(With inputs from agencies.)