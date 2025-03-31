Left Menu

Conflict and Leadership Crisis in Manipur: Challenges and Changes

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attributes the state's conflict to drugs, illegal immigration, and deforestation. Singh, who resigned in February 2023 amid a leadership crisis within the state BJP, criticized interference from other states and stressed the protection of Manipur's indigenous tribes and cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:29 IST
Conflict and Leadership Crisis in Manipur: Challenges and Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has attributed the ongoing conflict in the state to a mix of issues, including drugs, illegal immigration, and forest destruction. Singh made these remarks in a social media post, also questioning Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about the rise of illegal settlements in his state.

The unrest in Manipur, which has led to over 250 deaths and thousands being displaced, is primarily between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. Following internal calls for a leadership change, Singh resigned as Chief Minister in February 2023, leading to the imposition of President's rule in the state shortly after.

Singh emphasized that the crisis is not purely political but rather stems from deeper societal challenges. He called for an end to interference from outside parties and stressed the need to protect the identities and cultures of Manipur's indigenous tribes. Moreover, Singh highlighted the progress made with the Inner Line Permit system, suggesting that the violence was spurred by those threatened by this change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025