Breaking News Roundup: Wildfires, Arson, and High-Stakes Politics

In California's Eastern Sierra region, a rapidly spreading wildfire dubbed the Silver Fire forced evacuations, having burned through 1,000 acres and still showing zero containment, according to Cal Fire.

The Republican Party HQ in New Mexico was deliberately set on fire, with 'ICE=KKK' graffitied on the building, highlighting tensions in the politically charged environment of Albuquerque.

The Trump family assumed control of a crypto firm raising concerns about insider favoritism as World Liberty Financial pushed decentralized finance without launching a public platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)