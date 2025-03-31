Left Menu

Breaking News Roundup: Wildfires, Arson, and High-Stakes Politics

A summary of recent US domestic news includes a wildfire in California, arson at the New Mexico Republican Party HQ, Trump family control over World Liberty Financial, Trump's auto tariffs affecting the working class, Oliver Stone's testimony on JFK files, and other key events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:31 IST
In California's Eastern Sierra region, a rapidly spreading wildfire dubbed the Silver Fire forced evacuations, having burned through 1,000 acres and still showing zero containment, according to Cal Fire.

The Republican Party HQ in New Mexico was deliberately set on fire, with 'ICE=KKK' graffitied on the building, highlighting tensions in the politically charged environment of Albuquerque.

The Trump family assumed control of a crypto firm raising concerns about insider favoritism as World Liberty Financial pushed decentralized finance without launching a public platform.

