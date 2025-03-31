Eid Celebrations Across Uttar Pradesh Amid Tight Security
Eid prayers were conducted across Uttar Pradesh with heightened security, involving AI-powered drones for surveillance. Minor disturbances occurred in Meerut, and protests were noted in Aligarh against a proposed Waqf bill. The celebrations saw mass congregations and a strong police presence to ensure peace.
Eid prayers unfolded peacefully across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, despite a minor clash in Meerut that left some injured. Heightened security measures, including AI-powered drones, were deployed to ensure public safety.
In Aligarh, protests emerged against the proposed Waqf bill as some participants wore black armbands. Celebrations continued elsewhere with over 31,500 mosques hosting prayers.
Authorities, including police chief Prashant Kumar, reported a calm atmosphere overall, although protests in Saharanpur received attention following social media broadcasts. Police acted to ensure safety amidst overcrowded situations and potential disturbances.
