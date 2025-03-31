China Invites Global Investors: A Strategic Move

China is extending an open invitation to international investors to become active participants in its capital market, offering a gateway to shared development opportunities. This was articulated by Vice Premier He Lifeng during a crucial dialogue with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, as reported by Xinhua.

The high-level meeting took place in Beijing on Monday, where He and Dalio engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on global macroeconomic trends and the intricate economic and trade relations between China and the United States.

This conversation underscores China's commitment to fostering international economic partnerships, crucial for the capital market's dynamic growth and stability in an interconnected global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)