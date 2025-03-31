Left Menu

China Invites Global Investors: A Strategic Move

Vice Premier He Lifeng has encouraged international investors to engage with China's capital market, using a meeting with Ray Dalio to emphasize shared development opportunities and discuss macroeconomic perspectives and Sino-U.S. trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China is extending an open invitation to international investors to become active participants in its capital market, offering a gateway to shared development opportunities. This was articulated by Vice Premier He Lifeng during a crucial dialogue with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, as reported by Xinhua.

The high-level meeting took place in Beijing on Monday, where He and Dalio engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on global macroeconomic trends and the intricate economic and trade relations between China and the United States.

This conversation underscores China's commitment to fostering international economic partnerships, crucial for the capital market's dynamic growth and stability in an interconnected global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

