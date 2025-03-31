Left Menu

Death Sentences for UAE Rabbi Murder Highlight Antisemitism Concerns

The UAE sentenced three individuals to death for the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen killed in a terrorist act. The incident raised concerns about antisemitism. The Jewish community in the UAE has become more visible since the 2020 Abraham Accords, although recent events have impacted public presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:28 IST
Death Sentences for UAE Rabbi Murder Highlight Antisemitism Concerns
murder

In a landmark ruling, the United Arab Emirates handed down death sentences to three individuals implicated in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The 28-year-old, an active member of the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad, was murdered in what authorities described as a 'terrorist purpose.'

Representing Chabad in the UAE, Kogan worked tirelessly to foster relationships within the Jewish community. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office condemned the act, labeling it antisemitic, while the UAE interior ministry revealed that some perpetrators were Uzbek nationals.

The case has sent ripples through the UAE, a nation recently strengthening ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords. Yet, following the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, safety concerns led informal synagogues in Dubai to close, reflecting broader security challenges facing the Jewish community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025