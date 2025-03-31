Death Sentences for UAE Rabbi Murder Highlight Antisemitism Concerns
The UAE sentenced three individuals to death for the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen killed in a terrorist act. The incident raised concerns about antisemitism. The Jewish community in the UAE has become more visible since the 2020 Abraham Accords, although recent events have impacted public presence.
In a landmark ruling, the United Arab Emirates handed down death sentences to three individuals implicated in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The 28-year-old, an active member of the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad, was murdered in what authorities described as a 'terrorist purpose.'
Representing Chabad in the UAE, Kogan worked tirelessly to foster relationships within the Jewish community. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office condemned the act, labeling it antisemitic, while the UAE interior ministry revealed that some perpetrators were Uzbek nationals.
The case has sent ripples through the UAE, a nation recently strengthening ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords. Yet, following the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, safety concerns led informal synagogues in Dubai to close, reflecting broader security challenges facing the Jewish community.
