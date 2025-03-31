Left Menu

Union Challenges Trump Over Collective Bargaining Rights

The National Treasury Employees Union has filed a lawsuit to prevent President Trump's executive order that limits collective bargaining rights for federal workers, arguing it violates labor rights and the U.S. Constitution.

Updated: 31-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:41 IST
The National Treasury Employees Union, representing 150,000 federal workers, launched a legal challenge against President Trump's executive order.

The order, enacted last week, aims to exclude over a dozen federal agencies from collective bargaining agreements, sparking concerns over workers' rights.

Filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit alleges the order breaches labor laws and constitutional protections.

