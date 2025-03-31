Union Challenges Trump Over Collective Bargaining Rights
The National Treasury Employees Union has filed a lawsuit to prevent President Trump's executive order that limits collective bargaining rights for federal workers, arguing it violates labor rights and the U.S. Constitution.
The National Treasury Employees Union, representing 150,000 federal workers, launched a legal challenge against President Trump's executive order.
The order, enacted last week, aims to exclude over a dozen federal agencies from collective bargaining agreements, sparking concerns over workers' rights.
Filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court, the lawsuit alleges the order breaches labor laws and constitutional protections.
