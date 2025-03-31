Left Menu

Dramatic Showdown: Police Shoot Down Notorious Fugitive

V Subhash Chandra Bose, a 29-year-old history-sheeter, was shot dead by police in Madurai after he opened fire and attacked officers. The police acted in self-defense during an attempted arrest. Two officers were injured, and the incident marked the end of a violent pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter on Monday, police in Madurai shot dead a notorious offender, V Subhash Chandra Bose, after he aggressively confronted them with firearms and a sickle.

According to Commissioner J Loganathan, the attempted arrest turned violent near Perungudi, where Bose first evaded the police before assaulting officers, injuring two.

Police responded in self-defense, aiming to incapacitate Bose, but inadvertently fatally wounded him. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The injured officers are currently being treated for their wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

