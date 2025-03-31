Dramatic Showdown: Police Shoot Down Notorious Fugitive
V Subhash Chandra Bose, a 29-year-old history-sheeter, was shot dead by police in Madurai after he opened fire and attacked officers. The police acted in self-defense during an attempted arrest. Two officers were injured, and the incident marked the end of a violent pursuit.
In a dramatic encounter on Monday, police in Madurai shot dead a notorious offender, V Subhash Chandra Bose, after he aggressively confronted them with firearms and a sickle.
According to Commissioner J Loganathan, the attempted arrest turned violent near Perungudi, where Bose first evaded the police before assaulting officers, injuring two.
Police responded in self-defense, aiming to incapacitate Bose, but inadvertently fatally wounded him. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The injured officers are currently being treated for their wounds.
