Dramatic Showdown: Police Shoot Down Notorious Fugitive

In a dramatic encounter on Monday, police in Madurai shot dead a notorious offender, V Subhash Chandra Bose, after he aggressively confronted them with firearms and a sickle.

According to Commissioner J Loganathan, the attempted arrest turned violent near Perungudi, where Bose first evaded the police before assaulting officers, injuring two.

Police responded in self-defense, aiming to incapacitate Bose, but inadvertently fatally wounded him. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The injured officers are currently being treated for their wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)