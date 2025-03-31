Controversy Over U.S. Institute of Peace Restructuring

An official associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has assumed leadership of the U.S. Institute of Peace, according to a federal court filing on Monday. This congressionally funded think tank was marked for closure by President Trump.

Two board members have approved replacing the acting president with Nate Cavanaugh. He has been instructed to hand over the institute's property to the General Services Administration, the federal entity tasked with managing real estate, which is ending many leases at DOGE's request. The court filing urges U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington to halt this action or arrange a status conference promptly. The White House has yet to comment.

This development follows the mass termination of nearly the entire 300-strong workforce of the institute last Friday night. Former employees revealed that only a handful have not received notice yet, comprising staff abroad and regional vice presidents. These employees have until April 9 to return to the U.S. Following a prior tense confrontation with DOGE and law enforcement, employees are fighting to protect their roles. However, Howell, while critical of DOGE's conduct, has not reinstated board members or permitted employee return.

