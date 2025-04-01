Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Political Meddling

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats, accusing Russia of aiding the escape of a pro-Kremlin lawmaker. This incident highlights Moldova's ongoing claims of Russian interference in its politics. In response, Russia denied the accusations and promised retaliation. The case intensifies the diplomatic strain between the two nations amid Moldova’s EU aspirations.

01-04-2025
In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday, accusing them of facilitating the escape of a pro-Kremlin lawmaker. The case centers on Alexander Nesterovschii, who allegedly channeled funds illegally to a pro-Russian party. This move underscores the Moldovan government's ongoing allegations that Russia is meddling in its domestic affairs.

Moscow, however, has rebuffed the charges, calling them baseless. The Russian ambassador in Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, refuted the allegations, while Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed to retaliate against the expulsions. Moldovan security released footage purportedly showing Nesterovschii entering the Russian embassy, further heightening the controversy.

Underpinning the diplomatic friction is Moldova's aspiration to join the European Union by 2030, which its government claims is threatened by Moscow's interference. This comes as Moldova prepares for parliamentary elections that will test the public's support for its pro-EU trajectory. The arrest of pro-Russian politicians further complicates the political landscape in this former Soviet republic, adding layers to the existing geopolitical strain.

