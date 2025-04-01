U.S. Tightens Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials Over Tibet

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced intentions for additional visa restrictions targeting Chinese officials over policies concerning foreign access to the Tibetan regions.

This move is a response to what the U.S. perceives as restrictive measures imposed by the Chinese Communist Party on American diplomats and journalists, limiting their access to Tibet.

Rubio criticized the disparity in access, highlighting how Chinese diplomats and journalists benefit from broad freedoms in the United States.

