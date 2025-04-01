Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials Over Tibet

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to impose additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials. These officials are reportedly involved in policies limiting foreign access to the Tibet Autonomous Region. The U.S. criticizes China's restrictions on American diplomats and journalists while offering broad access to its representatives.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced intentions for additional visa restrictions targeting Chinese officials over policies concerning foreign access to the Tibetan regions.

This move is a response to what the U.S. perceives as restrictive measures imposed by the Chinese Communist Party on American diplomats and journalists, limiting their access to Tibet.

Rubio criticized the disparity in access, highlighting how Chinese diplomats and journalists benefit from broad freedoms in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

