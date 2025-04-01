Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Trump Administration Sends Gang Members to El Salvador Amid Controversy

The Trump administration deported 17 gang members to El Salvador, sparking criticism over transparency and human rights. The deportees, including members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13, will serve time in El Salvador's maximum security prison. Legal and civil rights advocates contest the policy, citing lack of safety considerations.

The Trump administration's recent actions have ignited controversy as they deported 17 alleged gang members from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs to El Salvador. The move aligns with President Trump's aggressive deportation strategy, despite criticisms over transparency and potential human rights violations.

The State Department announced the deportation occurred Sunday night, describing the deportees as violent criminals, among them murderers and rapists. However, details on their nationalities or specific crimes were scant. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's office confirmed that both Salvadorans and Venezuelans were among the deportees.

Critics, including immigration and civil rights advocates, continue to challenge the administration's deportation policies. A federal judge recently blocked deportations to third countries without safety provisions. Meanwhile, the administration seeks permission from the Supreme Court to resume these actions under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

