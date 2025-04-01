Johnson & Johnson's Talc Trial Turmoil

In a significant legal setback, a U.S. bankruptcy judge has dismissed Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion plan to settle lawsuits asserting that its talc-based products, such as baby powder, are linked to ovarian cancer.

This ruling represents the third occasion where the pharmaceutical giant's bankruptcy strategy has been rejected in court.

The decision complicates Johnson & Johnson's efforts to resolve the intricate legal issues surrounding these health-related claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)