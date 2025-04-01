Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson's Talc Trial Turmoil

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion proposal to settle lawsuits claiming that its talc products, including baby powder, cause ovarian cancer. This decision marks the third unsuccessful attempt by the company to resolve the matter through bankruptcy strategies.

In a significant legal setback, a U.S. bankruptcy judge has dismissed Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion plan to settle lawsuits asserting that its talc-based products, such as baby powder, are linked to ovarian cancer.

This ruling represents the third occasion where the pharmaceutical giant's bankruptcy strategy has been rejected in court.

The decision complicates Johnson & Johnson's efforts to resolve the intricate legal issues surrounding these health-related claims.

