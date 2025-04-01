Espionage Scandal: Brazil's Intelligence Agency Spied on Paraguay

The Brazilian government has acknowledged that its intelligence agency conducted surveillance on Paraguayan officials during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency. This revelation follows a report from a Brazilian news outlet, UOL, which brought the issue to light.

The espionage aimed to gather information regarding tariff negotiations for the Itaipu hydroelectric dam, a critical energy resource shared by Brazil and Paraguay. The Brazilian foreign ministry confirmed that the spying was halted in March 2023, following the commencement of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration.

Brazil has emphatically denied any current involvement in the espionage activities, maintaining that it learned about the operations only after they had occurred. Meanwhile, Paraguay's Foreign Minister has reported no apparent harm done to their systems, even as diplomatic dialogues continue.

