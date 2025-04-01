Left Menu

Judge Rebukes J&J's $10 Billion Baby Powder Bankruptcy Bid

Johnson & Johnson's third attempt to use bankruptcy to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits related to its talc products was rejected by a U.S. bankruptcy judge. The proposal was criticized for being a strategic move to evade accountability, prompting the continuation of lawsuits alleging cancer risks from the products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:49 IST
Judge Rebukes J&J's $10 Billion Baby Powder Bankruptcy Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge rejected Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion settlement proposal on Monday, marking the third failed attempt by the company to settle lawsuits claiming its talc-containing products cause cancer.

The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez challenged J&J's strategy of using bankruptcy to avoid accountability. "While the Court's decision is not an easy one, it is the right one," Lopez stated, emphasizing the need for fair resolution for claimants.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that J&J is avoiding its financial responsibilities. Despite the setback, plaintiffs are eager to present their cases in court. J&J maintains the safety of its products but had ceased selling its talc-based baby powder in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025