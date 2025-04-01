Left Menu

Former Lawmaker Found Dead Amidst Assault Allegations

Chang Je-won, a former South Korean lawmaker accused of sexual assault, was found dead in Seoul. A note was discovered at the scene, though police provided no further details. Chang served multiple terms and denied the accusations, which surfaced during his time as a university vice president.

Updated: 01-04-2025 09:07 IST
  • South Korea

Chang Je-won, a former South Korean lawmaker embroiled in a sexual assault controversy, was discovered dead in Seoul, an occurrence confirmed by local police on Tuesday. A note was found at the site, though authorities have withheld additional information due to the ongoing investigation.

Chang was a seasoned political figure, having served three terms and was known as a close supporter of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The allegations, which he consistently denied, date back to November 2015 while he was a vice president at a Busan university.

In a recent social media post last month, Chang refuted the accusations, calling them baseless, and planned legal action to clear his name. The woman's legal representative subsequently canceled a scheduled news conference following his sudden passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

