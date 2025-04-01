Tensions Rise: China's War Games Threaten Taiwan

China may find opportunities to conduct war games around Taiwan this year, using certain anniversaries such as the first year of President Lai Ching-te's term in May, according to a senior Taiwan coast guard official.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, frequently conducts military exercises near the island, sometimes coinciding with politically sensitive dates. Although Beijing did not name its most recent drills, such exercises were formerly called 'Joint Sword,' indicative of their timing related to Taiwanese political events.

The threat posed by these exercises underscores the complex geopolitical tensions in the region, complicated by China’s increased presence around the strategically crucial Pratas Islands, controlled by Taiwan but also claimed by China. Taiwan's coast guard, increasingly involved in these disputes, plans to share more information internationally to enhance transparency and awareness.

