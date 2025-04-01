Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China's War Games Threaten Taiwan

China may stage new military exercises around Taiwan this year, using significant dates like President Lai Ching-te's anniversary in office as a pretext. These developments come amid heightened tensions and accusations of 'coercive harassment' over Chinese actions near Taiwan's Pratas Islands, signaling escalating grey zone pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:47 IST
Tensions Rise: China's War Games Threaten Taiwan
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

China may find opportunities to conduct war games around Taiwan this year, using certain anniversaries such as the first year of President Lai Ching-te's term in May, according to a senior Taiwan coast guard official.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, frequently conducts military exercises near the island, sometimes coinciding with politically sensitive dates. Although Beijing did not name its most recent drills, such exercises were formerly called 'Joint Sword,' indicative of their timing related to Taiwanese political events.

The threat posed by these exercises underscores the complex geopolitical tensions in the region, complicated by China’s increased presence around the strategically crucial Pratas Islands, controlled by Taiwan but also claimed by China. Taiwan's coast guard, increasingly involved in these disputes, plans to share more information internationally to enhance transparency and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025