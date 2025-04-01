Left Menu

Haiti Unrest: Kenyan Officers Wounded Amid Mounting Gang Violence

Two Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti have been seriously injured during recent clashes with gangs, highlighting the growing risks and challenges facing the Multinational Security Support mission. The mission aims to restore peace in Haiti, but frequent attacks and inadequate equipment have raised concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling development, two Kenyan police officers stationed in Haiti have sustained serious injuries following clashes with gangs, according to sources within the mission. The incidents underscore the escalating threats faced by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) unit amid a surge in gang violence.

The MSS, which counts about 1,000 officers, three-quarters of them Kenyan, has been marred by violence and operational challenges since its inception. The mission's primary goal is to restore security for Haiti's planned elections by 2026, but recurrent attacks and equipment issues have clouded its future.

In response to these incidents, a delegation is set to discuss equipment concerns with U.S. officials, as the U.S. remains the primary supplier for the mission. Despite the dangers, Kenya's involvement in Haiti is also viewed as a strategic move to bolster its standing on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

