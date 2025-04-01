Haiti Unrest: Kenyan Officers Wounded Amid Mounting Gang Violence

In a troubling development, two Kenyan police officers stationed in Haiti have sustained serious injuries following clashes with gangs, according to sources within the mission. The incidents underscore the escalating threats faced by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) unit amid a surge in gang violence.

The MSS, which counts about 1,000 officers, three-quarters of them Kenyan, has been marred by violence and operational challenges since its inception. The mission's primary goal is to restore security for Haiti's planned elections by 2026, but recurrent attacks and equipment issues have clouded its future.

In response to these incidents, a delegation is set to discuss equipment concerns with U.S. officials, as the U.S. remains the primary supplier for the mission. Despite the dangers, Kenya's involvement in Haiti is also viewed as a strategic move to bolster its standing on the global stage.

