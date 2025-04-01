Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found in River Sack
The decomposed body of an unidentified woman in her 20s was found in a sack in the Wagh River, Maharashtra. Villagers alerted the authorities, prompting a police investigation. Initial findings suggest strangulation. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered under murder and evidence tampering sections.
The body of an unidentified woman, thought to be in her 20s, was discovered decomposing in a sack in the Wagh River of Maharashtra's Palghar district. Villagers raised alarm upon spotting the sack Tuesday morning.
Authorities reacted swiftly, initiating an investigation into what appears to be a homicide. Preliminary reports suggest the woman was strangled before being stuffed into the sack and discarded in the waterway.
The body has been transported for post-mortem examination, and officials have registered a case involving murder and obstruction of evidence under sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
