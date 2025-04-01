Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in West Bengal Sparks Controversy and Political Uproar
A gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's Pathar Pratima claimed eight lives. It ignited a political dispute between BJP and TMC, with calls for an NIA probe. The tragedy also highlighted potential illegal firecracker manufacturing, prompting investigations into safety regulations and law enforcement.
The death toll from a devastating gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's Pathar Pratima has risen to eight, following the passing of another victim on Tuesday morning, according to local police reports.
The explosion, which also ignited stored firecrackers, has turned into a political flashpoint. The BJP is calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, while the TMC insists state police are handling it with a 'zero-tolerance' approach.
Authorities are investigating issues around firecracker safety and legality, as those responsible are under scrutiny. The incident underscores ongoing dialogues around domestic safety standards and political accountability in the region.
