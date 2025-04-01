Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in West Bengal Sparks Controversy and Political Uproar

A gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's Pathar Pratima claimed eight lives. It ignited a political dispute between BJP and TMC, with calls for an NIA probe. The tragedy also highlighted potential illegal firecracker manufacturing, prompting investigations into safety regulations and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from a devastating gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's Pathar Pratima has risen to eight, following the passing of another victim on Tuesday morning, according to local police reports.

The explosion, which also ignited stored firecrackers, has turned into a political flashpoint. The BJP is calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, while the TMC insists state police are handling it with a 'zero-tolerance' approach.

Authorities are investigating issues around firecracker safety and legality, as those responsible are under scrutiny. The incident underscores ongoing dialogues around domestic safety standards and political accountability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

