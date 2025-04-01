Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in West Bengal Sparks Controversy and Political Uproar

The death toll from a devastating gas cylinder explosion in West Bengal's Pathar Pratima has risen to eight, following the passing of another victim on Tuesday morning, according to local police reports.

The explosion, which also ignited stored firecrackers, has turned into a political flashpoint. The BJP is calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, while the TMC insists state police are handling it with a 'zero-tolerance' approach.

Authorities are investigating issues around firecracker safety and legality, as those responsible are under scrutiny. The incident underscores ongoing dialogues around domestic safety standards and political accountability in the region.

