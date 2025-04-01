Left Menu

Spain Commits to Boost Defense Budget Ahead of Schedule

Spain plans to raise its defense spending to 2% of GDP earlier than its 2029 target. As NATO's lowest defense spender by GDP, Spain needs an additional €10 billion annually. Despite NATO Secretary General's remarks, Spain lacks a new deadline but commits to serious progress.

Spain is set to increase its defense spending to 2% of its GDP earlier than initially planned for 2029, according to Defense Minister Margarita Robles. The country aims to improve its position among the 32 NATO members, where it currently holds the lowest defense spending in relation to economic output.

Achieving this target will require Spain to allocate an additional €10 billion annually. This commitment comes as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently stated that Spain expects to meet the 2% benchmark by summer, prompting reassurances from the Spanish government about its efforts to reach this goal.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasizes Spain's collaborative role in European defense but also calls for focusing resources on cyber threats. Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, stressed the importance of solidarity among European nations in military spending, highlighting the collective response required in face of potential threats.

