Tragedy in Jharkhand: Suspected Murder-Suicide Shocks Village

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police discovered the bodies of a woman and her two children in an apparent murder case.

The deceased, identified as Renua Tudu and her children, were found in Bardauni village, with her husband arrested following suspicions of his involvement after a domestic quarrel over alleged infidelity.

The police revealed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a forensic team will examine the scene to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)