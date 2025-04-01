Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Suspected Murder-Suicide Shocks Village

In Jharkhand's Giridih district, a woman and her two children were found dead, suspected to be murdered. The woman's husband has been arrested as initial investigations reveal infidelity accusations. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, with a forensic team heading to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police discovered the bodies of a woman and her two children in an apparent murder case.

The deceased, identified as Renua Tudu and her children, were found in Bardauni village, with her husband arrested following suspicions of his involvement after a domestic quarrel over alleged infidelity.

The police revealed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a forensic team will examine the scene to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

