Record Child Adoptions: CARA's Milestone Achievements in 2024-25

In 2024-25, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) recorded 4,515 child adoptions, the highest in over a decade. The increase is attributed to enhanced measures, such as new adoption agencies and awareness campaigns. Despite progress, over 35,549 prospective parents remain registered for adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:55 IST
The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) recorded 4,515 child adoptions during 2024-25, marking the highest count in more than ten years, according to the latest data revealed.

Domestic adoptions accounted for 4,155 of these, while officials disclosed that 35,549 prospective adoptive parents are still registered with CARA, awaiting their chance to adopt.

This remarkable increase in adoption cases is credited to increased identification drives and the introduction of 8,598 children into the potential adoption pool as well as heightened awareness and streamlined processes set in motion by CARA through collaboration with state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

