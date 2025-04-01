Debate Erupts Over BJP's Controversial Waqf Bill

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Waqf Bill. The AAP alleges the BJP is using the Bill as a diversion tactic from pressing national issues, including inflation, unemployment, and the depreciation of the rupee.

Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader, questioned the need for the new legislation, highlighting past promises by the BJP to implement the Rahman Committee's recommendations. He pointed out the government had already informed the Supreme Court that the digitization of Waqf properties was nearly complete.

With the Bill set for discussion in the Lok Sabha, tensions are high as opposition parties prepare to challenge what they deem an unconstitutional move. The Rajya Sabha is expected to address the matter subsequently, with scheduled debates in both Houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)