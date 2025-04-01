Tragic End: Bar Dancer's Mysterious Death in Baguihati

A tragic incident unfolded in Baguihati with the discovery of a bar dancer's body inside a flat on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Manisha Roy, hailed from Deshbandhunagar.

According to police, Roy visited a friend's flat on Monday night to celebrate her birthday, only to be found dead the following morning. Authorities broke into the flat to find her boyfriend and her body in separate rooms.

Preliminary findings indicate that Roy might have been smothered. Her boyfriend was immediately arrested, while police continue to question other friends and family members to piece together the events leading to her untimely demise.

