Tragic End: Bar Dancer's Mysterious Death in Baguihati

The body of a bar dancer, identified as Manisha Roy, was discovered in a flat in Baguihati. Initial investigations suggest she was smothered. Her boyfriend has been arrested as police delve into Monday night's events. Friends and family are also being questioned to uncover the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Baguihati with the discovery of a bar dancer's body inside a flat on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Manisha Roy, hailed from Deshbandhunagar.

According to police, Roy visited a friend's flat on Monday night to celebrate her birthday, only to be found dead the following morning. Authorities broke into the flat to find her boyfriend and her body in separate rooms.

Preliminary findings indicate that Roy might have been smothered. Her boyfriend was immediately arrested, while police continue to question other friends and family members to piece together the events leading to her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

