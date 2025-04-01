Indian Railways Drives Industrial Growth with Record Freight Loading in FY 2024-25

Indian Railways, the backbone of India’s freight movement, has once again proved its critical role in supporting the country’s industrial and economic engine. In the fiscal year 2024-25, the national transporter achieved a significant milestone by recording approximately 1617.38 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight loading, surpassing the 1590.68 MT loaded in FY 2023-24. This marks an incremental growth of 26.70 MT, translating to a 1.68% year-on-year increase.

A Strategic Lifeline for Indian Industry and Economy

Indian Railways remains central to the movement of bulk commodities that fuel India’s key sectors – from energy and manufacturing to agriculture and construction. Its role in transporting coal for power generation, iron ore, coking coal, and limestone for the steel industry, finished steel for infrastructure, cement, food grains for public distribution, fertilizers for farming, and petroleum products is vital.

With a vast nationwide network connecting mines, factories, agricultural belts, and ports to consumption centers and export hubs, Indian Railways offers an economical and reliable logistics solution. For long-haul, heavy cargo, it continues to be significantly more cost-effective than road transport, helping industries reduce input and transportation costs, thus enhancing the competitiveness of Indian goods in both domestic and global markets.

Category-Wise Freight Performance Highlights

In FY 2024-25, the loading of various commodities reflected the dynamic growth in specific sectors:

Domestic Coal loading saw a robust growth of 7.4%, driven by increased demand for thermal power generation.

Domestic Container loading surged by a remarkable 19.72%, reflecting the rise in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, and manufacturing activity.

Fertilizers registered a modest but steady growth of 1.25%, aligning with agricultural demand cycles.

POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) recorded a 0.61% increase in loading, indicating stable industrial fuel consumption.

The domestic container category highlighted a diverse mix of high-demand commodities such as gunny sacks, hot rolled coils, ceramic tiles, wall care putty, and rice, suggesting a growing integration of semi-finished and finished goods into rail logistics.

Regional Performance by Zonal Railways

Freight loading growth across Zonal Railways underlines the regional strengths and strategic positioning of Indian Railways:

Eastern Railway led the growth chart with a phenomenal 16.11% increase in freight loading.

South East Central Railway (SECR) followed with 7.28% growth, reflecting its pivotal role in coal and mineral transportation.

Northeast Frontier Railway recorded 4.21% growth, showcasing expanding logistics connectivity in the North-East region.

Northern Railway grew by 3.89%, supported by strong performance in industrial belts.

East Central Railway, South Central Railway, and East Coast Railway posted growth rates of 2.82%, 2.14%, and 1.19% respectively.

Southern Railway and South Eastern Railway registered 0.80% and 0.36% growth, indicating steady performance in southern freight corridors.

Record Coal Movement Bolsters National Energy Security

One of the most notable achievements of the year has been the record coal movement, which significantly contributed to improving power availability across the country. As a result of the Railways’ focused coal transportation strategy, coal stock at power plants reached 57 MT, the highest-ever level recorded in India’s history.

This exceptional accomplishment is a testament to Indian Railways’ capacity planning, timely logistics coordination, and efficient movement of essential goods, especially in the face of rising electricity demand and industrial output.

Outlook and Strategic Importance

Indian Railways continues to invest in infrastructure modernization, electrification, dedicated freight corridors, and digital tracking systems to further enhance its freight capabilities. With India aiming to reduce logistics costs from 13-14% of GDP to below 10%, the role of Indian Railways in building an integrated and efficient logistics ecosystem will be more crucial than ever.

The consistent growth in freight loading is not only a reflection of strong operational performance but also an indicator of India's economic momentum, driven by infrastructure development, urbanization, and rising industrial output.

As India transitions into a $5 trillion economy, Indian Railways is poised to be at the forefront of this journey, driving supply chains, connecting regions, and powering industries with unmatched reliability and scale.