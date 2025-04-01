India's Swift Response: 'Operation Brahma' Aids Quake-hit Myanmar

In a concerted effort to aid Myanmar, India has launched 'Operation Brahma' following a devastating earthquake. The Indian Navy and Air Force are actively involved, transporting essential aid materials to the affected areas.

On Tuesday, INS Gharial set sail with 440 tonnes of relief supplies from Visakhapatnam. This operation follows other missions, with Indian Naval ships already delivering aid in Yangon, bolstering efforts to assist over 2,000 victims.

Operational since Saturday, a field hospital in Mandalay, established by the Indian Army, is extending crucial medical services. This initiative underscores India's commitment to assisting its neighbor under the Neighbourhood First policy.

