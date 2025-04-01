Left Menu

India's Swift Response: 'Operation Brahma' Aids Quake-hit Myanmar

India, under 'Operation Brahma,' is delivering substantial humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar. With military and naval support, India has dispatched over 625 MT of relief supplies. A field hospital in Mandalay, established by the Indian Army, is providing critical medical care to victims of the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerted effort to aid Myanmar, India has launched 'Operation Brahma' following a devastating earthquake. The Indian Navy and Air Force are actively involved, transporting essential aid materials to the affected areas.

On Tuesday, INS Gharial set sail with 440 tonnes of relief supplies from Visakhapatnam. This operation follows other missions, with Indian Naval ships already delivering aid in Yangon, bolstering efforts to assist over 2,000 victims.

Operational since Saturday, a field hospital in Mandalay, established by the Indian Army, is extending crucial medical services. This initiative underscores India's commitment to assisting its neighbor under the Neighbourhood First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

