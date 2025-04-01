Left Menu

Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal Near Completion Amid Controversy

Britain and Mauritius are close to finalizing a sovereignty transfer deal for the Chagos Islands, an area with a significant US military base. The agreement faces political opposition and legal challenges from displaced islanders. The deal involves leasing back the base to the UK for 99 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom and Mauritius are on the verge of sealing a historic agreement to transfer sovereignty over the contentious Chagos Islands, which host an essential US military base. The British government revealed that it has consulted President Donald Trump's administration, receiving approval with no further US actions required.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman, Tom Wells, confirmed ongoing treaty negotiations with the Mauritian government. Once finalized, the treaty is set for parliamentary scrutiny and ratification. The agreement proposes a long-term lease of Diego Garcia back to the UK, spanning at least 99 years.

Criticism has arisen from the Conservative Party and Trump allies, fearing security risks. Meanwhile, displaced Chagossians, who weren't consulted, are exploring legal avenues. Two women, Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, contest the agreement, fearing restricted access to their birthplace upon Mauritius gaining control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

