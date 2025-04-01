Left Menu

Lt. Gen P K Mishra Takes Command of 16 Corps, Focuses on Peace and Preparedness

Lieutenant General P K Mishra has assumed leadership as the new GOC of the 16 Corps, taking over from Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva. The 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, plays a pivotal role in the Jammu region. Mishra emphasizes operational preparedness and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:02 IST
Lt. Gen P K Mishra Takes Command of 16 Corps, Focuses on Peace and Preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra has officially taken command of the 16 Corps, also referred to as the White Knight Corps, from his predecessor, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva. The handover took place on Monday with a focus on enhanced operational readiness and maintaining peace.

This key military unit is responsible for the operational oversight of the Jammu region, located south of the Pir Panjal range. Under Mishra's command, the Corps is expected to prioritize strategic preparedness while ensuring regional stability.

In his address, Lt Gen Mishra emphasized the importance of maintaining peak operational standards. He urged all personnel to work diligently to promote peace and stability in the region, a mission crucial to the Corps' strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025