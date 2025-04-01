Lt. Gen P K Mishra Takes Command of 16 Corps, Focuses on Peace and Preparedness

Lieutenant General P K Mishra has officially taken command of the 16 Corps, also referred to as the White Knight Corps, from his predecessor, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva. The handover took place on Monday with a focus on enhanced operational readiness and maintaining peace.

This key military unit is responsible for the operational oversight of the Jammu region, located south of the Pir Panjal range. Under Mishra's command, the Corps is expected to prioritize strategic preparedness while ensuring regional stability.

In his address, Lt Gen Mishra emphasized the importance of maintaining peak operational standards. He urged all personnel to work diligently to promote peace and stability in the region, a mission crucial to the Corps' strategic goals.

