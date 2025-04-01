Left Menu

United Opposition Stands Strong Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The Opposition INDIA bloc, consisting of multiple parties, has united to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. Key leaders from various parties held a meeting to strategize their opposition, emphasizing the bill's unconstitutionality and commitment to protecting constitutional values and minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:56 IST
United Opposition Stands Strong Against Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition INDIA bloc rallied Tuesday against the divisive Waqf (Amendment) Bill, slated for debate in the Lok Sabha. This coalition of parties convened in Parliament to forge a strategy against a bill they deem unconstitutional.

Joining forces were Congress figures Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, alongside leaders from the Samajwadi Party, NCP, TMC, AAP, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, RSP, and others. Their unified stance aims to counter the Modi government's legislative agenda regarding the Waqf Bill.

Leader comments underscored their commitment to constitutional values. Venugopal condemned the bill as targeted legislation. Meanwhile, DMK's Kanimozhi emphasized the alliance's stand for secularism and minority protections, stressing that their collective voice will strive to thwart the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025