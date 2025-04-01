United Opposition Stands Strong Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The Opposition INDIA bloc rallied Tuesday against the divisive Waqf (Amendment) Bill, slated for debate in the Lok Sabha. This coalition of parties convened in Parliament to forge a strategy against a bill they deem unconstitutional.

Joining forces were Congress figures Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, alongside leaders from the Samajwadi Party, NCP, TMC, AAP, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, RSP, and others. Their unified stance aims to counter the Modi government's legislative agenda regarding the Waqf Bill.

Leader comments underscored their commitment to constitutional values. Venugopal condemned the bill as targeted legislation. Meanwhile, DMK's Kanimozhi emphasized the alliance's stand for secularism and minority protections, stressing that their collective voice will strive to thwart the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)