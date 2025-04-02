Left Menu

Controversy Emerges in Ghasera Village Over Flag Insult Allegation

A controversy arose in Ghasera village after a resident, Sakir, allegedly insulted the national flag by waving it without the 'Ashok Chakra'. This incident occurred during a procession with Palestinian flags, prompting an FIR and ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:08 IST
Sakir
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Ghasera village, Sakir, is under investigation for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag by waving it without its iconic 'Ashok Chakra'. The event transpired during a procession carrying Palestinian flags, coinciding with Eid celebrations. Authorities have vowed to take swift action.

The incident came to light following a complaint filed by a police constable at the Nuh Sadar police station. According to the complaint, an assembly of individuals, including Sakir, openly disrespected the national flag, drawing significant concern from law enforcement officials.

A video allegedly capturing the incident has surfaced online, further intensifying calls for prompt justice. A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway, and arrests are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

