Controversy Emerges in Ghasera Village Over Flag Insult Allegation

A resident of Ghasera village, Sakir, is under investigation for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag by waving it without its iconic 'Ashok Chakra'. The event transpired during a procession carrying Palestinian flags, coinciding with Eid celebrations. Authorities have vowed to take swift action.

The incident came to light following a complaint filed by a police constable at the Nuh Sadar police station. According to the complaint, an assembly of individuals, including Sakir, openly disrespected the national flag, drawing significant concern from law enforcement officials.

A video allegedly capturing the incident has surfaced online, further intensifying calls for prompt justice. A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway, and arrests are expected soon.

