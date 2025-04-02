UN Rebukes Claims of Gaza Food Sufficiency amidst Crisis

The United Nations has fiercely disputed Israel's claim that the Gaza Strip possesses sufficient food supplies, branding such assertions as 'ridiculous' given the closure of all bakeries there, as supported by the World Food Programme (WFP). This dismissal highlights the severe challenges faced by the enclave.

Sustenance for Gaza's populace has been scarce since March 2 due to halted aid deliveries amid heightened Israeli military activities. Israel insists that supply entry is contingent on Hamas releasing hostages, while renewed bombardments have exacerbated an already grave humanitarian situation.

COGAT, Israel's military agency, stated that during a temporary ceasefire, numerous aid-laden trucks entered the region. However, U.N. officials maintain that food shortages are critical, similarly raising concerns about diverted resources. The humanitarian crisis is deepening, with calls mounting for international intervention.

