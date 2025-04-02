TikTok Faces Final Deadline Amid U.S. Ban Threat

President Donald Trump is poised to consider a crucial proposal concerning TikTok's future operations in the U.S., as reported by CBS News. The review comes ahead of a pivotal April 5 deadline, wherein the app must secure a non-Chinese buyer or face a potential U.S. ban.

A key meeting is scheduled in the Oval Office, involving Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. This assembly of top officials underscores the seriousness of the decision at hand.

The outcome of the meeting will determine whether TikTok will continue its operations in the U.S. or be banned, reflecting broader concerns over national security and data privacy in the context of Chinese-owned technologies.

