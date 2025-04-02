Left Menu

TikTok Faces Final Deadline Amid U.S. Ban Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to review a final proposal regarding TikTok, with an April 5 deadline looming for the app to secure a non-Chinese buyer. A meeting involving top government officials will take place at the Oval Office to decide TikTok's fate in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 01:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is poised to consider a crucial proposal concerning TikTok's future operations in the U.S., as reported by CBS News. The review comes ahead of a pivotal April 5 deadline, wherein the app must secure a non-Chinese buyer or face a potential U.S. ban.

A key meeting is scheduled in the Oval Office, involving Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. This assembly of top officials underscores the seriousness of the decision at hand.

The outcome of the meeting will determine whether TikTok will continue its operations in the U.S. or be banned, reflecting broader concerns over national security and data privacy in the context of Chinese-owned technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

