Moscow was the venue for critical discussions as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to address ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the intricate details of Iran's nuclear agenda. The diplomatic discourse took place during Wang's three-day sojourn in Russia.

Both Beijing and Moscow have expressed a unified stance, insisting that any nuclear discussions with Tehran should commence from a standpoint of 'mutual respect,' demanding all sanctions be lifted, as per their joint statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry further elaborated that the dialogue covered regional stability, notably Central Asia, without divulging comprehensive details.

The meetings underscored the harmonious nature of Russian-Chinese relations, characterized by shared perspectives on global issues. Beyond these topics, the ministers deliberated on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring a mutual aspiration for a durable peace framework, reflective of the overarching strategic priorities between these global powers.

