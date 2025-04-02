Strait Thunder-2025A: China's Military Maneuvers Intensify Tensions
China conducted military drills named Strait Thunder-2025A around Taiwan, emphasizing blockade capabilities and precision strikes amidst rising tensions. Taiwan's President Lai resists China's claims, while the U.S. and EU express concern over China's aggressive actions, fearing regional destabilization.
China's military expanded its exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday, calling the operation 'Strait Thunder-2025A', as they practiced blockade and precision strike capabilities. The maneuvers commenced amid escalating rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, labeled as a 'parasite' by China, following U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Asia tour with pointed criticisms of Beijing.
The Eastern Theatre Command carried out the drills in the central and southern Taiwan Strait, close to some of Taiwan's islands. China aims to assess the troops' abilities in area regulation, blocking maneuvers, and targeting critical objectives, with over 10 Chinese warships reportedly active near Taiwan's 'response zone' under a senior Taiwan official's watch.
Reactions from the United States, Japan, and the European Union have been swift, condemning China's actions as detrimental to regional stability. The EU highlighted its stance against any forceful change of the status quo, underscoring its interest in maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
