Strait Thunder-2025A: China's Military Maneuvers Intensify Tensions

China conducted military drills named Strait Thunder-2025A around Taiwan, emphasizing blockade capabilities and precision strikes amidst rising tensions. Taiwan's President Lai resists China's claims, while the U.S. and EU express concern over China's aggressive actions, fearing regional destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 06:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military expanded its exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday, calling the operation 'Strait Thunder-2025A', as they practiced blockade and precision strike capabilities. The maneuvers commenced amid escalating rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, labeled as a 'parasite' by China, following U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Asia tour with pointed criticisms of Beijing.

The Eastern Theatre Command carried out the drills in the central and southern Taiwan Strait, close to some of Taiwan's islands. China aims to assess the troops' abilities in area regulation, blocking maneuvers, and targeting critical objectives, with over 10 Chinese warships reportedly active near Taiwan's 'response zone' under a senior Taiwan official's watch.

Reactions from the United States, Japan, and the European Union have been swift, condemning China's actions as detrimental to regional stability. The EU highlighted its stance against any forceful change of the status quo, underscoring its interest in maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

