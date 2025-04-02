Matt Whitaker Confirmed as US Ambassador to NATO Amid Alliance Concerns

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Matt Whitaker as the new ambassador to NATO, marking a crucial appointment under President Donald Trump's administration. Whitaker assumes his post at a time when U.S. commitment to NATO is under scrutiny.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved Whitaker by a narrow margin of 52-45, spotlighting partisan divides. Despite his lack of deep ties in foreign policy, Whitaker assured lawmakers of the 'ironclad' U.S. commitment to NATO.

Whitaker's confirmation comes amid President Trump's critical view of NATO. His administration has urged European allies to increase defense spending, aiming to reduce U.S. burdens in contrast to Trump's diplomatic priorities, which often favor relations with Russia.

