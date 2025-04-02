Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Termination of Legal Aid for Migrant Children

A federal judge in California has temporarily ordered the restoration of legal aid services for unaccompanied migrant children. The Trump administration had terminated the contract with the Acacia Centre for Justice, which provides these services. The court found that funding legal representation upholds fairness in the immigration system.

A federal judge in California issued a temporary ruling on Tuesday to reinstate legal aid for unaccompanied migrant children, impacting tens of thousands who entered the U.S. without a guardian. The Trump administration had previously ended a contract with the Acacia Centre for Justice, which had provided these crucial legal services.

The contract termination left around 26,000 children at risk of losing legal representation. Eleven subcontractor legal groups swiftly took legal action, arguing the government was obligated to provide aid under a 2008 anti-trafficking law. Acacia was not among the plaintiffs.

US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín granted a restraining order, noting legitimate concerns over potential legal violations. She emphasized that continuing legal support for unaccompanied minors promotes both efficiency and fairness within the immigration system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

