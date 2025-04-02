Left Menu

Myanmar's Deadly Quake: Aid Access Crucial Amid Ongoing Conflict

Human rights groups are urging Myanmar's military junta to allow international aid workers to assist earthquake survivors, even in conflict zones. The devastating quake has strained resources and infrastructure, with a death toll nearing 3,000. Access to affected regions is hampered by regime restrictions and ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's ruling junta is facing international pressure to grant access to aid workers, following a catastrophic earthquake that has left the nation reeling. Humanitarian organizations and human rights advocates are calling for unobstructed entry, even in areas where government control is contested by resistance groups.

The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7, has already claimed nearly 3,000 lives and injured thousands more. The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) reports critical conditions, especially in Sagaing, where communication and road disruptions complicate relief efforts. More than 28 million people inhabit the six affected regions.

Efforts by aid agencies have been stymied by political restrictions and active conflict. Despite calls for international intervention, Myanmar's military government is accused of withholding access and failing to adequately manage the disaster response. Australia has pledged A$6.5 million in aid through vetted partners, emphasizing the necessity for aid channels independent of the military regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

