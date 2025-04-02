Myanmar's Deadly Quake: Aid Access Crucial Amid Ongoing Conflict

Myanmar's ruling junta is facing international pressure to grant access to aid workers, following a catastrophic earthquake that has left the nation reeling. Humanitarian organizations and human rights advocates are calling for unobstructed entry, even in areas where government control is contested by resistance groups.

The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7, has already claimed nearly 3,000 lives and injured thousands more. The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) reports critical conditions, especially in Sagaing, where communication and road disruptions complicate relief efforts. More than 28 million people inhabit the six affected regions.

Efforts by aid agencies have been stymied by political restrictions and active conflict. Despite calls for international intervention, Myanmar's military government is accused of withholding access and failing to adequately manage the disaster response. Australia has pledged A$6.5 million in aid through vetted partners, emphasizing the necessity for aid channels independent of the military regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)