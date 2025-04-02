China Extends Brandy Trade Probe Amid EU Tensions
China has extended its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy by three months due to the case's complexity. Originally set to conclude by January 2025, the probe will now end by July 5, 2025, allowing EU producers more time to lobby amidst ongoing trade tensions with China.
China's commerce ministry announced the extension of its anti-dumping investigation into European Union brandy by three months, citing the case's complexity. This extension grants crucial time for EU exporters to bolster their lobbying efforts.
The investigation, which began in January 2024 during heightened trade tensions between China and the EU, was initially scheduled to be completed within a year, with a March 2025 closure.
However, due to ongoing complexities, the conclusion date has been moved to July 5, 2025, providing the EU with additional time to address the issue.
