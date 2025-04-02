Pre-Conditions Set for Kuki-Meitei Peace Talks

As tensions rise between Kuki Zo and Meitei groups, preparative strategies are underway for the crucial peace talks scheduled on April 5 in New Delhi. The Kuki leadership, stationed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, has highlighted three fundamental pre-conditions before any dialogues commence.

Henlianthang Thanglet, chairman of the Kuki Zo Council, articulated these conditions during a consultation by the Committee on Tribal Unity. The prerequisites include a mutual restriction of movement in areas dominated by the opposing community, a minimum six-month cessation of hostilities to aid negotiation efforts, and the initiation of a structured dialogue process during this ceasefire period.

The Kuki-Meitei tensions have escalated since May 2023, following protests against Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status, resulting in over 250 fatalities and widespread displacement. The central government has intervened multiple times, including imposing President’s rule in the region after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)