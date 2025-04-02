Danish PM's Greenland Visit Amid U.S. Interest

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is set to visit Greenland for three days, seeking to solidify trust with Greenlandic officials at a time when the U.S. has shown increased interest in the Arctic territory.

Frederiksen's visit follows U.S. Vice President JD Vance's trip to a Greenlandic air base, where he criticized Denmark for not investing enough in the territory, which is gaining strategic importance due to climate change and its rich mineral resources. President Trump has previously noted Greenland's significance to U.S. security, although it remains a semiautonomous region of Denmark.

During her visit, Frederiksen plans to meet newly elected Greenlandic leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen and discuss the future collaboration between the two nations. Greenland, which has voiced its aspirations for independence, has responded coolly to Trump's expressions of interest. This move by Frederiksen seeks to ensure stable relations between Denmark and Greenland amid rising tensions and geopolitical interests.

