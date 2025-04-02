Controversy Surrounds Bail Plea of Shahi Jama Masjid President

The bail hearing for Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, has been postponed to April 4 after the case diary was found to be unavailable, a lawyer confirmed Wednesday.

Arrested on March 23, Ali's bail plea was set for March 27. However, Judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai rejected his interim bail, scheduling the next hearing for April 2.

Additional district advocate Hariom Prakash Saini argued against the interim bail, stating it had been rejected previously. The court agreed, dismissing Ali's plea and requiring the prosecution to present the case diary by April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)