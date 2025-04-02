Government Employees Granted 42 Days Leave for Organ Donation

In a groundbreaking move, central government employees in India can now avail up to 42 days of special casual leave for the purpose of organ donation, as announced in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed this provision, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting organ donors through adequate leave. This measure ensures leave up until 42 days based on a medical practitioner's advice.

The Personnel Ministry in 2023 cited that this special leave is applicable regardless of the surgery type and can be initiated up to a week prior to surgery if medically recommended.

(With inputs from agencies.)