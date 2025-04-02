Government Employees Granted 42 Days Leave for Organ Donation
The Indian government has allotted a maximum of 42 days of special casual leave for central government employees donating organs. This initiative was informed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and aims to support donors through their surgical process, consistent with approved medical recommendations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, central government employees in India can now avail up to 42 days of special casual leave for the purpose of organ donation, as announced in the Lok Sabha.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed this provision, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting organ donors through adequate leave. This measure ensures leave up until 42 days based on a medical practitioner's advice.
The Personnel Ministry in 2023 cited that this special leave is applicable regardless of the surgery type and can be initiated up to a week prior to surgery if medically recommended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- government
- employees
- leave
- organ donation
- India
- casual leave
- donors
- surgery
- medical advice
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits Milestone with 500,000 Locally-Made Engines
NZ and India Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Free Trade Talks, Defence Agreement, and Enhanced Cooperation
Indian Markets Surge Amid Global Optimism: Fed Interest Rates Hold Steady
Green Initiative: Indian Army's Plantation Drive in Doda
Petitioner Withdraws Plea to Rename India as 'Bharat'