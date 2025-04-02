High Court Hearing Looms for Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan in High-Stakes MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court has slated April 9 for a critical bail plea hearing concerning former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who faces charges under the stringent MCOCA law.

Justice Vikas Mahajan transferred the matter to a roster bench handling cases against political figures like MPs and MLAs, emphasizing the case's high-profile nature.

Despite Balyan's legal team contesting the accusations of organized crime involvement as baseless, citing a lack of direct evidence, prosecution arguments underscore an ongoing unlawful operation, pressuring the courts to deny bail.

