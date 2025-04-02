High Court Hearing Looms for Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan in High-Stakes MCOCA Case
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested in an MCOCA case, on April 9. Despite previous rejections, Balyan's counsel claims insufficient evidence exists to justify the charges. The prosecution maintains his involvement in organized crime syndicates.
The Delhi High Court has slated April 9 for a critical bail plea hearing concerning former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who faces charges under the stringent MCOCA law.
Justice Vikas Mahajan transferred the matter to a roster bench handling cases against political figures like MPs and MLAs, emphasizing the case's high-profile nature.
Despite Balyan's legal team contesting the accusations of organized crime involvement as baseless, citing a lack of direct evidence, prosecution arguments underscore an ongoing unlawful operation, pressuring the courts to deny bail.
