Left Menu

Life Sentences Replace Death Penalty for Americans in Failed Congo Coup

Three U.S. citizens, originally sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a foiled coup, had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment. This decision comes ahead of a visit by Massad Boulos, U.S. senior advisor for Africa, who is working to promote peace and investment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:26 IST
Life Sentences Replace Death Penalty for Americans in Failed Congo Coup
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Three U.S. citizens, originally sentenced to death for their roles in a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have had their sentences reduced to life imprisonment. The decision was announced by the presidency as the United States' new senior advisor for Africa prepares for a visit to the continent.

The convicted Americans, Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun, were initially found guilty of criminal conspiracy and terrorism. Despite appealing the verdict without success, efforts from Congo's justice ministry and a presidential pardon have led to their commuted sentences.

Massad Boulos, the U.S. advisor and father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, is set to travel to the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda. His mission includes advancing peace efforts in east Congo and fostering U.S. investment in the region, amid ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025