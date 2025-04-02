Life Sentences Replace Death Penalty for Americans in Failed Congo Coup

Three U.S. citizens, originally sentenced to death for their roles in a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have had their sentences reduced to life imprisonment. The decision was announced by the presidency as the United States' new senior advisor for Africa prepares for a visit to the continent.

The convicted Americans, Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun, were initially found guilty of criminal conspiracy and terrorism. Despite appealing the verdict without success, efforts from Congo's justice ministry and a presidential pardon have led to their commuted sentences.

Massad Boulos, the U.S. advisor and father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, is set to travel to the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda. His mission includes advancing peace efforts in east Congo and fostering U.S. investment in the region, amid ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)